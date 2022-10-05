Skip to main content

Brewer Hicklen Has Surgery to Fix ‘Nagging Injury'

KC's outfield prospect is looking forward to a full recovery and a productive 2023 campaign.

With the Kansas City Royals' minor league affiliates having wrapped up their seasons, players are wasting no time using their offseasons to prepare for what's to come in 2023. 

Outfield prospect Brewer Hicklen is no different, and the 26-year-old announced on Tuesday that he's undergoing surgery. In an end-of-season Instagram post that saw Hicklen reflect on his accomplishments this year, he also briefly touched on a procedure he was set to have done that would "fix a nagging injury" that had been bothering him for months. Below is a section of his post: 

I fell short of what could have been a historic season for me by 2 HR’s. 1 of 2 people in last 15 years to have 30 HR / 30 2B / 30 SB. I put my best forward and thankful for the team, family, and friends behind this wild journey . . .

Today, I’ll be having surgery to fix a nagging injury that has been with me for the last 2.5 months to help propel me to an epic 2023 season!

- Brewer Hicklen (@brewerhicklen) on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 via Instagram

This year, Hicklen played 130 games with the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers and also spent six games with the Royals' big-league club. While the Alabama product went hitless in four plate appearances with Kansas City, he slashed .248/.348/.502 in Omaha and clobbered 28 home runs with 30 doubles and 35 stolen bases in the process. Hicklen finished the year just two home runs shy of becoming the second minor league player since 2010 to join the 30/30/30 club. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If Hicklen's injury did indeed stick with him for the better part of two months, his play sure didn't suffer a ton. From July 22 (his first game back after spending a while with the Royals) until the end of the 2022 MiLB season, he hit .224 but posted a .500 SLG, .827 OPS and 115 wRC+ with 14 home runs in 57 games. With that said, he did also strike out at an alarming 35.1% clip. That was consistent with his season-long figure of 36.1%, which remains one of the few glaring holes in Hicklen's game as a prospect. 

With outfield playing time in 2023 seemingly up for grabs heading into the offseason, the hope for Hicklen is that he can get healthy and put up an impressive spring that will allow him to get promoted from Omaha once again. There isn't much more that he can do at the minor league level, although Kansas City does have some pieces to shuffle over the next few months before deciding on whether Hicklen will be a major part of the club's 2023 plans. 

Jun 29, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) prepares to throw a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Zack Greinke Undecided on Future Following Last Start of 2022

By Jordan Foote
Sep 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) hits a double in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Vinnie Pasquantino Is Ending the Season on an Absolute Tear

By Jordan Foote
Jul 29, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Maikel Garcia (11) hits a single in the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

Royals Have Multiple Prospects Rank on Minor League Leaderboards

By Jordan Foote
Aug 19, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Recent Reports Question Mike Matheny’s Future With Royals

By Jordan Foote
Jun 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Article: Witt Jr. Will Rebound After ‘Down’ Year in 2022

By Jordan Foote
Sep 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow (58) is doused with water after defeating the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Royals Make Final Homestand Memorable

By Mark Van Sickle
Apr 29, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Miguel Andujar (41) bats against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Reportedly Interested in Miguel Andujar

By Jordan Foote
Jun 12, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) returns to the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles after a pitcher change in the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Matheny Praises Royals After First Three-Game Series Sweep of 2022

By Jordan Foote