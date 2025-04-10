Key Royals Coach Resigns After 24 Seasons With Team
The Kansas City Royals are off to a bit of a slow start in 2025. After winning 86 games last year and securing the second American League Wild Card spot, Kansas City entered play on Thursday with a record of 6-6 through its first 12 games.
The Royals are hoping that the offseason additions of Jonathan India and Carlos Estevez can help propel them back to the postseason in 2025 after they fell short in the ALDS against the New York Yankees.
On Wednesday, the Royals announced a change with their coaching staff. Longtime strength coach Ryan Stoneberg resigned from his position.
"Stoneberg was in his 24th season with the Royals and 14th as head Major League strength coach, coordinating strength and conditioning activities for all Royals players with Kansas City. Stoneberg joined the Royals in 2002, working for four years as the Latin America strength and conditioning coordinator. From 2006-11, he was the Minor league strength and conditioning coordinator before moving to the big leagues," Anne Rogers reported.
Luis Perez will take over for Stoneberg as the head of the Royals' Major League strength and conditioning department. He will serve in the role on an interim basis. Rogers also announces that Phil Falco has joined the MLB staff as a strength coach.
Stoneberg was with the Royals for a long time, but has now decided to step down and pursue a different path. It is unknown whether Perez will take over for him permanently or only serve in an interim capacity.
