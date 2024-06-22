Inside The Royals

Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers (Game Two)

After falling 6-2 on Friday, the Royals look to bounce back and even the series in Arlington.

Mathey Gibson

Jun 21, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) singles against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field.
Jun 21, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) singles against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. / © Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
On Saturday, the Kansas City Royals will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. This matchup comes on the heels of a tough loss for the Royals, who fell to the Rangers 6-2 in a game defined by a tumultuous sixth inning on Friday.

The Royals, now 42-35, will look to bounce back with Michael Wacha (RHP) on the mound. Wacha, holding a 4-5 record with a 4.24 ERA and 56 strikeouts, will aim to lead his team to victory.

The Rangers, currently 35-40, will counter with Jon Gray (RHP), who has a 2-3 record, a 3.31 ERA, and 65 strikeouts. Gray's consistent performances this season make him a formidable opponent for the Royals' sputtering lineup.

Fans can catch the game on Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, ESPN+, and MLBN (out-of-market only).

