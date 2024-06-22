Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers (Game Two)
On Saturday, the Kansas City Royals will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. This matchup comes on the heels of a tough loss for the Royals, who fell to the Rangers 6-2 in a game defined by a tumultuous sixth inning on Friday.
The Royals, now 42-35, will look to bounce back with Michael Wacha (RHP) on the mound. Wacha, holding a 4-5 record with a 4.24 ERA and 56 strikeouts, will aim to lead his team to victory.
The Rangers, currently 35-40, will counter with Jon Gray (RHP), who has a 2-3 record, a 3.31 ERA, and 65 strikeouts. Gray's consistent performances this season make him a formidable opponent for the Royals' sputtering lineup.
Fans can catch the game on Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, ESPN+, and MLBN (out-of-market only).
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Pregame:
- Starting Lineups:
- First pitch is slated for 3:00 p.m. CT.
