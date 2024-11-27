Mets $8 Million Gold Glover Predicted To Leave Queens For Royals In Free Agency
The Kansas City Royals could still be on the hunt as free agency begins to heat up.
Already, the Royals have been one of the most active teams of the Major League Baseball offseason so far. They took one of the top free agents off the board early by reuniting with starting pitcher Michael Wacha on a three-year extension, then traded for second baseman Jonathan India from the Cincinnati Reds.
One could argue, though, that the Royals still have yet to address their biggest offseason need. The outfield was something of a mess for Kansas City in 2024, and retooling the position group with free agents makes a lot of sense for this Royals team.
While offense is the most pressing need in the outfield, there's always room for a veteran who's proven he can play lockdown defense as well.
Harrison Bader of the New York Mets is an intriguing free-agent prospect for the Royals, because he shouldn't cost much. Cale Ahearn of FOX 43 recently predicted that Bader would sign in Kansas City on a one-year, $8 million contract.
"I think Kansas City will look to add multiple outfielders after having one of the worst hitting groups in 2024," Ahearn said. "While Bader won't provide the world with his bat, he is a solid defensive centerfielder that could track down balls in a spacious Kauffman Stadium."
Bader, 30, posted a .236/.284/.373 slash line this past season. His low on-base percentage is a concern for a Royals team that already struggles to put runners on base around Bobby Witt Jr., but Bader did have a .320 combined OBP in his six-year St. Louis Cardinals career.
The Royals already have a top-tier defensive center fielder in Kyle Isbel, but Bader could be an inexpensive option to form a platoon. He and Isbel bat from opposite sides of the plate, and both could shift to one of the outfield corners in a defense-first lineup or late-game scenario.
