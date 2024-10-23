Mets Reliable Veteran Who 'Won't Be Back' Is Perfect Royals Free-Agent Target
The Kansas City Royals undoubtedly had a successful 2024 season, but they still have lots of work to do to improve in 2025.
After an 86-76 season resulting in a Wild Card Series win and American League Division Series berth, the Royals have one of Major League Baseball's most top-heavy rosters. They have a transcendent shortstop in Bobby Witt Jr. and some big arms at the top of the starting rotation, but a lot of middling players behind them.
The rotation will be interesting to follow because the Royals could lose third starter Michael Wacha, who is likely to opt out of the second year of his $32 million Kansas City contract. Regardless of whether or not Wacha stays, the Royals could stand to add one more starter at the back of the rotation.
The Royals aren't likely to break the bank again this winter, which means they'll likely be looking for veteran starters on the cheap. One such veteran is New York Mets playoff starter Jose Quintana, who Michael Brakebill of FanSided recently predicted to leave the Mets this winter.
"Jose Quintana had two good years in a New York Mets uniform. He posted numbers of 3.57 in 2023 and 3.75 in 2024, but his 4.56 FIP this season showed he was the beneficiary of some good luck along the way," Brakebill said.
"Although it was the most innings he has thrown since 2019, The Mets' rotation needs are significant, and they aren't going to be keen on bringing back somebody who looks like they may be regressing, at least not with all the other top options out there."
Quintana may be 35, but he's been shockingly steady for the past three seasons, though injuries have remained a concern for the veteran lefty. He's put up a 3.39 ERA in 76 starts since the start of 2022, despite pitching for three teams and only striking out 7.3 batters per nine innings during that stretch.
Bringing in Quintana could be the perfect short-term solution to progress the Royals forward as contenders. He'd shore up the back end of the rotation and perhaps even allow Kansas City to trade fourth starter Brady Singer for a young hitter with team control.
More MLB: Red Sox Proposed Blockbuster Trade Would Send Gold Glove Hopeful To Royals