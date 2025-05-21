MLB Writer Praises Royals For Impressive Turnaround
The Kansas City Royals got off to a miserable 8-14 start this season, and while they've cooled down significantly in recent weeks, they still are 27-23 and find themselves in the third American League Wild Card spot.
The pitching has been spectacular, even with Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo now on the injured list. They're offense has been a bit of a problem, however.
Still, the Royals have come a long way since losing 106 games in 2023. They won 86 games last year and clinched a Wild Card spot. Andy McCollough of The Athletic recently praised the Royals for their turnaround.
"Life in the basement isn’t permanent. After seven losing seasons in a row, the Kansas City Royals were aggressive in the free-agent market heading into 2024, signing a pair of pitchers, Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, who helped the club return to the postseason," McCollough wrote, "The club is contending again in 2025; it helps to have superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. signed to a $288.8 million contract that could keep him in Kansas City for the entirety of his career."
Kansas City has made a lot of strides in recent years, and their turnaround of 2024 was nothing short of remarkable. After a bad start this year, they pulled themselves together and ended up finding their way out of sub-.500 territory.
Now, it will be interesting to see if the Royals can sustain it. They'll need to upgrade their offense at the trade deadline if they want to make a run.
