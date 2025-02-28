MLB Writer Puts Bobby Witt Jr. On Important List Ahead Of 2025
The Kansas City Royals have a bright future ahead of them. Led by Bobby Witt Jr., they have a strong young core in place that was supplemented with some key moves this winter.
They won 86 games last year and secured a Wild Card spot. This year, they'll look to build off of their 2024 success and return to the postseason.
Witt especially has a bright future, as he finished second in the American League MVP race behind Aaron Judge last year.
He remains one of the best young players in the league, and The Athletic's Stephen J. Nesbitt put him on his All-Under-25 roster alongside players such as Elly De La Cruz, Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday.
"Last year, Witt won a batting title, a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger, finished second in American League MVP voting and ended the Kansas City Royals’ eight-year playoff drought. He accumulated an astounding 10.4 fWAR. Witt, 24, has many more good years of baseball ahead of him. But he is running out of time for one thing: The Athletic’s All-Under-25 Team," Nesbitt writes.
It should be another promising year for Witt as he tries to finish on top in the AL MVP race. He was an All-Star for the first time last year in addition to his Gold Glove, Silver Slugger award and Batting Title.
He hit .332/.389/.588 with 32 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 stolen bases, a .977 OPS and a 9.4 WAR. The Royals will need Witt to repeat his performance in 2025 if they want to return to the postseason.
More MLB: Forgotten Royals 1st-Round Pick Details Long-Shot Bid For Opening Day Roster Spot