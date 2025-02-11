MVP Finalist And Rotation Performance Listed As Key For Royals' Success In 2025
The Kansas City Royals have made a few moves this offseason, though nothing has been terribly earth-shattering.
Still, they kept Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen, signed Carlos Estevez and traded for Jonathan India. The roster is slightly improved from a year ago when they were the second American League Wild Card team.
Questions remain, however. One more bat certainly wouldn't hurt. A lot is riding on MVP finalist Bobby Witt Jr. and the starting rotation. Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer believes that both will be major keys to the Royals' potential success in 2025 as they try to return to the playoffs.
"The '24 Royals were always a clearly flawed contender, particularly where their offense was concerned. Their only big move on this front was to swap Brady Singer for Jonathan India and, buddy, that's just not it," Rymer wrote.
"As such, the question once again is how far Bobby Witt Jr. and what was arguably MLB's best starting rotation in 2024 can take the Royals in 2025. To this end, at least we all know how high the bar goes."
The Royals won 86 games last season en route to their first playoff appearance since winning the World Series in 2015. They ultimately were knocked out in the ALDS by the eventual American League champion New York Yankees.
If the rotation can remain effective and Witt repeats his success, then the Royals should have a good chance to get back to the postseason.
Wacha, Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans make a devastating top three. We'll see if the Royals add a bat to supplement Witt.
