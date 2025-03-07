New Royals Slugger 'Turning Heads' At Spring Training
The Kansas City Royals were busy this offseason. In addition to signing three key pitcher in free agency, they made a trade to acquire Jonathan India from the Cincinnati Reds.
In that deal, they sent Brady Singer to Cincinnati. But adding India gave them an extra power bat and somebody that can produce from the top of the lineup.
Recently, Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed several players from each Major League team that are "turning heads" this spring. First on his list for the Royals was left-hander Angel Zerpa, but India also found his way onto the list.
"The Royals’ biggest move this offseason was trading starter Brady Singer to the Reds for India, who gives them a leadoff hitter who can get on base at a 35 percent clip and create traffic for the middle of their lineup, led by Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino," Bowden wrote.
India hit just .248/.357/.392 last year with the Reds. However, he still hit 15 home runs, drove in 58, stole 13 bases and posted a .750 OPS.
The former Rookie of the Year should fit in quite nicely with the Royals as they try to return to the postseason in 2025. India gives them an on-base threat at the top of the lineup, which as Bowden mentioned should help set the table for their sluggers.
India can play second base or slot in at third base. Kansas City could also use him as their designated hitter on occasion.
