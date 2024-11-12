Cubs On-Base Machine, Trade Candidate Loosely Linked To Royals
The Kansas City Royals are in need of some offense this winter after winning 86 games and securing the second American League Wild Card on the heels of a 106-loss campaign in 2023. Beyond Bobby Witt Jr., who is an AL MVP finalist., the lineup was a little short on power.
There are plenty of options in free agency, but that isn't the only route the Royals can take. They can also potentially look into the trade market for some help.
Max Reiper of SB Nation listed Chicago Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman as a possible trade target.
"The Cubs have Cody Bellinger returning and Pete-Crow Armstrong coming up, which likely moves Tauchman to a reserve role. But if the Cubs want to sell high on him, they could look to deal him," Reiper wrote. "He was a bit of a journeyman until he landed in Wrigley and put up strong walk rates, including 13.4 percent this year. He didn't have much of a platoon split this year, and he is a passable defender at the corners who can fill in on occasion in center. He's already 33 years old, but he has two years of club control left.
Tauchman hit just .248 during the regular season with seven home runs, 29 RBI and a .723 OPS. These are obviously numbers he can improve on, but he could still be of use to the Royals as a possible platoon piece.
Even if the Cubs sell high, he shouldn't be overly expensive for the Royals.
