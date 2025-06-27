Dodgers Could Poach $45 Million Royals All-Star At Deadline, Per Insider
The 2025 trade deadline is beginning to loom as a day of reckoning for the Kansas City Royals.
One month and four days from now, the window will close on teams to be able to move players to other organizations. The Royals entered this season with clear plans to buy, as they made the playoffs in 2024, but their mediocre season is currently taking a nosedive.
Mired in a five-game losing streak in which they haven't scored since Tuesday, the Royals are now 38-43. They're 3 1/2 games out of a playoff spot, yet FanGraphs currently gives them a 12.1 percent chance to make the playoffs.
The futures of several Royals players are up in the air, none more so than starting pitcher Seth Lugo. The 35-year-old has a 2.93 ERA in 14 starts this season after finishing second in Cy Young Award voting a year ago. He can opt out of the final year of his $45 million contract after this season.
Earlier this week, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan assigned Lugo a 40 percent chance of being traded, which might even be higher since the Royals kept losing after the article was published. And they named the Los Angeles Dodgers, the proverbial big-market bullies, as a potential fit.
"Lugo has posted mid-3.00s or lower ERAs for five seasons despite having below-average fastball velocity and good-not-great strikeout rates. His ability to strand runners and limit hard contact comes in part due to his nine different pitches," the insiders wrote.
"With a Nathan Eovaldi-type contract awaiting Lugo in free agency, Kansas City could opt to move him, especially if Cole Ragans' injured shoulder doesn't improve."
Eovaldi got three years and $75 million from the Texas Rangers this winter, and though he was a year younger than Lugo, the latter's stats have been better in his walk year. There's a good chance a team like the Dodgers (or New York Mets, or Boston Red Sox, etc.) gives Lugo a contract like that which KC isn't willing to match.
It's not fun to ponder as a Royals fan, but shipping Lugo to a pitching-needy team like the Dodgers might be the most effective way to jump-start a one-year retool.
