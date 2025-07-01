MLB Writer Predicts Royals Will Wave The White Flag On 2025
The Kansas City Royals are falling out of postseason contention, and doing so very quickly. With a 5-1 loss on Sunday to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kansas City fell to 39-45 on the year.
They are now 4 1/2 games out in the American League Wild Card race and 13 1/2 back in the AL Central. The team won 86 games last year and advanced to the ALDS before falling short against the New York Yankees.
The offense has let them down, but instead of adding to the club, the Royals may be forced to take a different path. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted as much.
"With a 5-12 record over their last 17 games and three straight series losses, it might be time to start looking at the Royals through the lens of potential sellers. Starter Seth Lugo (15 GS, 2.74 ERA, 88.2 IP) is in the final guaranteed season of a three-year, $45 million contract that also includes a $15 million player option for 2026, but that will almost certainly be declined, making him the equivalent of a deadline rental," Reuter wrote on Monday.
Lugo is likely the Royals best trade chip if they do decide to sell. There will be plenty of teams willing to overpay for a rental starter, and Lugo certainly fits the bill.
But it might be time for the Royals to start thinking about the future rather than playing to win in 2025. They are slumping, and an end doesn't appear to be in sight.
