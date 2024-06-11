On the Move: Royals Elevate Young Talent, Place Adam Frazier on Bereavement List
The Kansas City Royals made a significant roster move today, promoting outfielder Drew Waters and infielder Nick Pratto from Triple-A Omaha. This decision comes after Hunter Renfroe's toe injury on Monday, landing him on the 10-Day DL, and as the team places Adam Frazier on the bereavement list, with no set timeline for his return.
Waters, currently batting .277, has been a standout performer in the minors, showcasing both power and speed in left field for the Storm Chasers. With seven home runs, 33 RBIs, and nine stolen bases, he has proven to be a productive offensive threat so far in 2024. He has been a key player as the team's everyday right fielder and two-hole hitter.
Pratto, batting .234 with a .321 on-base percentage and a .706 OPS in 205 at-bats, brings his own set of skills to the Royals. The 25-year-old, a former No. 14 overall pick in 2017, primarily plays first base and adds depth to the team's infield.
Meanwhile, Frazier, in his first year with the club, has been batting .225 with 29 hits, two home runs, and 10 RBIs. His absence will be felt, but the Royals appear optimistic about the contributions Waters and Pratto can make in his absence.