Orioles Star Compared To Ken Griffey Jr. Perfect Trade Fit For Royals
The Kansas City Royals might be able to poach an All-Star outfielder away from the Baltimore Orioles this summer.
The Orioles have suffered from a surprisingly ugly start to the 2025 season. Entering Thursday, Baltimore was 12-18 and dead last in the American League East. With the New York Yankees (18-13) and Boston Red Sox (17-15) expected to keep winning, Baltimore’s playoff odds look grim — the Orioles might become sellers before July’s trade deadline.
On Wednesday, MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger talked about Baltimore’s greatest potential trade chip during MLB Tonight.
“Look at Cedric Mullins’s stats,” Amsinger said. “He’s on pace to hit 36 home runs (and) drive in 120 (RBI). His OPS is over .950.”
“He's 30 years old playing center field.”
“Those stats are almost (a) mirror image to the age 30 season of Ken Griffey Jr. when he was in his first year with the Cincinnati Reds.”
“That's the level Cedric’s playing at.”
One team that’s surely been paying attention to Mullins is the Royals. Kansas City is in desperate need of a productive outfielder, and adding Mullins’s .278/.412/.515 slash line to the lineup would be huge for the Royals.
Baltimore has reason to trade Mullins before he becomes a free agent this offseason. The All-Star has played his entire career with the Orioles, but it feels like a change of scenery is on the horizon.
Kansas City should have a trade offer prepared for Mullins and call the O’s when the time is right.
