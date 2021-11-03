Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Wade Davis, Greg Holland Among Royals to Elect Free Agency

    Four Royals are set to hit the open market this offseason.
    Author:

    Ahead of MLB free agency beginning in less than a week, the Kansas City Royals are busy with shaping their roster. 

    The quartet of relief pitchers Wade Davis, Jesse Hahn, Greg Holland and Ervin Santana is set to hit the open market and won't be on the club's 40-man roster this winter. WIth potential free agent additions incoming and the Rule 5 Draft requiring possible players being added to the expanded roster for protection purposes, the Royals are now five players short of that mark. This provides the team with a bit more flexibility as the offseason officially begins for everyone.

    Davis had two stints with the Royals, and they were polar opposites. After his first year in Kansas City saw him start 24 games and post below-average numbers, he transitioned to the bullpen and became one of the most dominant pitchers of his generation. Between 2014-2016, Davis pitched 182.2 innings and posted a 1.18 ERA. After four years with the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies, Davis returned to the Royals for the 2021 campaign. In 40 games, he struggled and posted a 6.75 ERA.

    Holland is another long-time Royal who won the World Series with the team in 2015, departed, then came back. His career 2.72 ERA as a member of the team is fantastic and last season, he posted a 1.91 figure in 28 games. Holland also struggled this season and will be 36 years old by the end of November. The three-time All-Star may be nearing the end of the line, but his Royals career will always be remembered as a great one.

    Like Davis and Holland, Santana had two stints with the Royals. In 2013, he was a starter in his age-30 season and was a very productive member of the rotation. In 2021, he was a reliever in his age-38 season who ate up innings but wasn't tremendously effective. Santana's 98 ERA+ was passable and came after a year away from facing MLB hitters, so he may have a small market this offseason if he chooses to keep playing.

    Hahn's career with the Royals never quite manifested itself, as injuries took a major toll on his body. In three seasons, he pitched just 25.1 innings to the tune of a 4.62 ERA. It appears that his best days are behind him but at 32 years old, there should be enough left in the tank for him to latch on with another club.

    Aug 22, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis (71) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
