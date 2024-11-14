Reds On-Base Machine Loosely Linked To Royals As Possible Trade Fit
The Kansas City Royals should be looking for ways to improve their offense this offseason. Their starting rotation helped them win 86 games and secure the second American League Wild Card spot, but their lineup was thin beyond MVP finalist Bobby Witt Jr.
They could use a little more power to boost their lineup for 2025. They could either look at potential free agents or dive into the trade market.
Max Reiper of SB Nation made a list of players who could be acquired via trade, and at the top of the list was Cincinnati Reds slugger Jonathan India.
"The Reds have a glut of infielders with Matt McLain to return next year, and India could fetch a decent haul for them. He posted the best walk rate and lowest strikeout rate of his career this year, and he has one of the best walk rates among second basemen (10.5 percent) over the last four years," Reiper wrote. "He hit 21 home runs his rookie seasons, but has been unable to reach those kind of power numbers since. He's a solid defender at second and will earn $5 million next year before being eligible for arbitration for the last time in 2026."
India hit just .248 during the regular season with 15 home runs, 58 RBI, 13 stolen bases and a .750 OPS. He also had a 105 OPS+ and 1.7 WAR. Still, he possesses power from the right side and could be a great addition to a Royals lineup that desperately needs some pop.
