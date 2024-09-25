Reliable Royals Starter Could Be A Fit With Cardinals In Free Agency
The Kansas City Royals have been an interesting team this year. After spending money on starting pitchers Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo, they have emerged as a clear contender in the American League.
In addition, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has thrust his way into the MVP competition. Thus, the Royals are set up well for the future, even if they fall short of the postseason this October.
However, Wacha can opt out of his contract at the end of the season and return to free agency, meaning the Royals may have a spot to fill in their 2025 rotation. The veteran right-hander could return to where it all started and possibly sign with the St. Louis Cardinals.
"Wacha has pitched well enough this season that he is a safe bet to decline his $16 million player option for 2025," Joel Reuter wrote. "It's not out of the question to think he could stay in Kansas City on a new contract, but he has pitched his way to a fresh multiyear deal,"
Wacha would significantly boost a St. Louis rotation that has been sub-par this season, albeit much improved from last year. It would certainly hurt for the Royals to lose one of their top starters to their I-70 rivals.
Not until this year have the Royals been the dominant force in the Missouri State rivalry, and losing Wacha to the Cardinals would allow St. Louis to take some power back.
The Royals will have competition in the Wacha sweepstakes. They proved last year that they are willing to spend money to win. We'll see if they can outbid their I-70 rivals.
