Inside The Royals

Reliable Royals Starter Could Bolt For Red Sox This Offseason

The Kansas City Royals could lose a key piece this winter in free agency.

Curt Bishop

Feb 14, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general overall aerial view of Kauffman Stadium (foreground) and Arrowhead Stadium at the Truman Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 14, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general overall aerial view of Kauffman Stadium (foreground) and Arrowhead Stadium at the Truman Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Royals spent money this past offseason to significantly improve their starting rotation.

They added Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo, both of whom having given the rotation a major boost. Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr. has thrust his way into the conversation for the American League MVP Award.

However, the Royals may run into a little trouble if Wacha opts out of his contract. A team like the Boston Red Sox could potentially reunite with the veteran right-hander and pluck him away from Kansas City.

Wacha has pitched well enough this season that he is a safe bet to decline his $16 million player option for 2025," Joel Reuter wrote in Bleacher Report. "It's not out of the question to think he could stay in Kansas City on a new contract, but he has pitched his way to a fresh multiyear deal."

Wacha could very well end up on the Red Sox radar. They could be a threat to the Royals plans to re-sign him, if they enter the fray.

Losing the veteran right-hander would certainly hurt the Royals and also would make their road back to the postseason a little tougher. Boston hung around in the Wild Card race this year and remained close to Kansas City for a large portion of the schedule.

The Royals would still have Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo, but would likely need to find a replacement in the middle of their rotation for Wacha if he leaves. We'll see if they are able to outbid other teams this winter.

More MLB: Royals Slugger Hits Shocking Injury Rehab Milestone In Possible Playoff Game-Changer

Published
Curt Bishop

CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/News