Reliable Royals Starter Could Bolt For Red Sox This Offseason
The Kansas City Royals spent money this past offseason to significantly improve their starting rotation.
They added Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo, both of whom having given the rotation a major boost. Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr. has thrust his way into the conversation for the American League MVP Award.
However, the Royals may run into a little trouble if Wacha opts out of his contract. A team like the Boston Red Sox could potentially reunite with the veteran right-hander and pluck him away from Kansas City.
Wacha has pitched well enough this season that he is a safe bet to decline his $16 million player option for 2025," Joel Reuter wrote in Bleacher Report. "It's not out of the question to think he could stay in Kansas City on a new contract, but he has pitched his way to a fresh multiyear deal."
Wacha could very well end up on the Red Sox radar. They could be a threat to the Royals plans to re-sign him, if they enter the fray.
Losing the veteran right-hander would certainly hurt the Royals and also would make their road back to the postseason a little tougher. Boston hung around in the Wild Card race this year and remained close to Kansas City for a large portion of the schedule.
The Royals would still have Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo, but would likely need to find a replacement in the middle of their rotation for Wacha if he leaves. We'll see if they are able to outbid other teams this winter.
