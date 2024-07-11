Report: Royals Trade Colin Selby to Orioles
The Kansas City Royals made their fourth trade of the season on Thursday after sending right-hand pitcher Colin Selby to the Baltimore Orioles for cash, per MASN Orioles reporter/MLB Network correspondent Roch Kubatko.
"Orioles have acquired RHP Colin Selby from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations. He has been optioned to Triple-A Norfolk," Kubatko posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "(Kyle) Bradish (right elbow UCL surgery) has been transferred to the 60-day Injured List. The Orioles’ 40-man roster currently has 40."
Acquiring Shelby was actually the Royals' first trade of the season as Kansas City gave the Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed pitcher Connor Oliver in return on April 7. The other two trades were sending right-handed pitcher Jonah Dipoto to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash on May 26 and catcher Logan Porter to the San Francisco Giants for cash as well on June 14.
Selby had only played in two games and three total innings for the Royals this season. On 49 total pitchers, Selby allowed two earned runs (three runs total) on two hits and two walks with a batting average of .182.
Selby spent most of his time with Royals Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers. In 18 games played, including four finished, he logged a 2-2 record. In 20 total innings, he allowed 13 earned runs on 16 and eight walks while throwing 26 strikeouts for a 5.85 ERA.
He played 21 games for the Pirates in 2023 and recorded a 2-2 in five starts. In 24 total innings, he 24 earned runs (9.00 ERA) on 29 hits and 15 walks with a batting average of .296 while throwing 30 strikeouts.