Royals Trade for Hunter Harvey from Nationals
The Royals have strengthened their bullpen by acquiring right-handed pitcher Hunter Harvey from the Nationals. In return, the Nationals will receive third baseman Cayden Wallace and the Royals' Competitive Balance Round A draft pick (39th overall) in the 2024 draft.
Additionally, the Royals have announced that right-hander Nick Anderson has been designated for assignment to make room for Harvey on the roster.
Despite his 4.20 ERA, Hunter Harvey's SIERA stands at 2.99, indicating that a .325 BABIP has skewed his results, masking the quality of his pitching. Harvey, who was selected 22nd overall by the Orioles in the 2013 draft, once garnered top-100 prospect status before a series of injuries nearly derailed his career.
Kansas City entered Saturday ranked 22nd in bullpen ERA and 29th in bullpen strikeout rate, highlighting a pressing need for more strikeout ability in their relief corps. Harvey has struck out an impressive 26.3% of the batters he's faced this season. He is expected to immediately join their late-inning rotation, with potential to serve as a closer.