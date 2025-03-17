Royals $13 Million Slugger Ranked 29th In MLB Entering 2025
The Kansas City Royals are heading into the 2025 season looking to repeat their 2024 success. Last year, they won the second American League Wild Card after putting together an 86-win regular season.
They'll need to improve offensively if they want to make a deeper run in the postseason this year. They could still look to add a bat in free agency, but they might be able to improve if Hunter Renfroe can bounce back from a down 2024 season.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked each Major League team's starting right fielders. Renfroe ranked 29th out of 30 entering the 2025 season.
"Renfroe hit .229/.297/.392 for a 92 OPS+ with 18 doubles, 15 home runs, 52 RBI in 120 games during the first season of a two-year, $13 million deal with the Royals. The 33-year-old has a 106 OPS+ over nine seasons in the big leagues, and he has six 20-homer seasons under his belt," Reuter noted.
If Renfroe can bounce back, the Royals should be just fine in right field. He has power from the right side of the plate and has the potential to even hit 30 home runs, so there is a sign of hope.
However, he did struggle in 2024, so that is something for the Royals to keep an eye on as they look to bounce back from their ALDS loss to the New York Yankees.
We'll see if he is able to return to form in 2025 and give the Royals the offensive boost they need.
