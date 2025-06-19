Royals 25-Year-Old Rising Stud Could Surprisingly Get All-Star Nod
The Kansas City Royals have one of Major League Baseball's most surprising breakout stars on their roster.
25-year-old third baseman Maikel Garcia is making a compelling case to earn his first All-Star selection this season.
The Venezuelan infielder has transformed into a dynamic two-way player this year, showcasing a blend of offensive firepower, speed, and defensive prowess that has elevated him among the American League’s elite.
With the Royals pushing for a playoff spot, Garcia’s contributions have been pivotal amid other offensive struggles for the club, and his stats entering Thursday reflect that.
Garcia boasts an impressive .318/.377/.500/.877 slash line with eight home runs, 36 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
Defensively, he’s a standout at third base, with quick reflexes and a strong arm, while also offering positional flexibility elsewhere on the diamond.
Will Garcia make the Midsummer Classic? The AL third base position is stacked with stars like José Ramírez, but Garcia’s breakout stats and all-around game make him a dark horse.
For Garcia to secure an All-Star spot, he’ll need to maintain his torrid pace and garner support from non-Royals fans.
Royals manager Matt Quatraro certainly thinks Garcia deserves to be an All-Star.
“He’s definitely an All-Star candidate in my mind,” Quatraro said, per Kansas City Star's Jaylon Thompson. “I mean, I don’t spend any time looking at the positions or the other guys’ stats, but I don’t see why he wouldn’t be an All-Star."
