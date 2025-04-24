Royals 26-Year-Old Unknown Outfielder Electrifies Fans With Huge Performance
Have the Kansas City Royals stumbled upon the savior of their struggling offense?
When you’re in a batting rut like the 10-14 Royals have been, it’s hard not to overreact to any glimmer of plate production.
Case in point — Royals fans are over the moon about 26-year-old outfielder Drew Waters after Waters single-handedly led Kansas City to victory on Tuesday with a 3-for-4 performance that left Waters a double away from the cycle.
Waters’s showing was inspiring, no doubt, and it might lead to more opportunities for the outfielder. The former No. 41 overall pick switch-hitter has only tallied 33 at-bats for Kansas City this season. He’s slashing .273/.314/.455 after Tuesday’s dream game.
The Royals have little choice but to leave Waters in the lineup and hope he can keep raking.
Kansas City’s collective struggle at the plate is hideous right now, with Jonathan India (.195 BA), Michael Massey (.190), Vinnie Pasquantino (.186), and Salvador Perez (.185) all failing to hit with any consistency to begin 2025.
Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel García have been the only reliable bats for the Royals through 24 games, and it’s no surprise that Kansas City is finding it difficult to keep pace early on in the division.
It goes without saying that the Royals should look to make a significant move to improve their lineup, and soon. Even if Waters becomes a surprise producer, it won't be nearly enough.
Kansas City could be in danger of entering seller status this summer.
More MLB: Royals Could Acquire Ex-Yankees Silver Slugger Via Trade With Pirates