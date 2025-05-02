Royals All-Star Hurler To Throw Bullpen Session Friday
The Kansas City Royals are on a roll after starting the year 8-14. Since that start, they have won nine of their last 10 ballgames and are now two games above the .500 mark at 17-15.
They have been doing a lot of this without a key member of their pitching staff. Left-hander Cole Ragans left his start on April 24 with a groin issue. He was recently skipped in the Royals latest turn through the starting rotation.
However, Anne Rogers, who covers the Royals for MLB.com, has an important update on the All-Star pitcher, revealing what next steps could be for Ragans after Friday.
"Exited Game 1 of April 24 doubleheader (three innings, 62 pitches). Skipped April 30 start, but will throw bullpen session Friday in Baltimore to determine availability for next start," Rogers reported.
Ragans is off to a rough start this season. The 27-year-old left-hander has made six starts with Kansas City this year and is 1-1, but owns a 4.40 ERA.
Last year, Ragans emerged as the ace of the Royals staff when he won 11 games and posted a 3.14 ERA in 32 starts while also pitching 186 1/3 innings and recording 223 strikeouts. He even finished fourth in the American League Cy Young race.
If all goes well, the Royals could have him back soon after his bullpen session at Camden Yards. They've gotten major contributions from Kris Bubic, but it certainly wouldn't hurt for them to have Ragans back in their rotation soon.
