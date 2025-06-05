Royals Announce 27th Man For Doubleheader In St. Louis
The Kansas City Royals had the second game of their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals get washed out due to rain at Busch Stadium on Wednesday.
As such, they will play a doubleheader on Thursday against St. Louis. Left-hander Noah Cameron will start Game 1 of the twin bill against Miles Mikolas. Meanwhile, for Game 2, lefty Cole Ragans will be activated from the 15-Day Injured List and make his first start since May 16, when he left his start against the Cardinals early due to a groin issue.
On X, John Denton, who covers the Cardinals for MLB.com announced who both the Royals and Cardinals 27th man for the doubleheader would be.
"Right-handed pitcher Riley O'Brien will be the Cards 27th player for today's doubleheader at Busch Stadium. "Right-handed pitcher Andrew Hoffmann will be the 27th player on the roster for the Royals for today's two games," Denton posted.
Hoffmann, 25, has pitched in just one game this season for the Royals. He allowed two runs over two innings of work, which amounts to a 9.00 ERA. However, he did record four strikeouts in those two innings of work.
He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 12th round back in 2021 out the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign. The young right-hander made his Major League debut on May 30 for the Royals in a 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
It will be interesting to see if Hoffmann will see any action on Thursday against the Cardinals.
