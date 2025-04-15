Inside The Royals

Royals Announce Plans For Injured Slugger's Rehab Assignment

An injured Royals slugger is working his way back.

Curt Bishop

Sep 20, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Mark Canha (16) bats during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals are off to a bit of a slow start this season, going 8-9 through their first 17 games. Last year, they won 86 games and clinched the second American League Wild Card Spot.

They have a few players that are currently on the injured list. Early on in the 2025 season, the Royals were forced to put outfielder Mark Canha on the 10-Day Injured List.

However, Canha appears to be making some solid progress towards a potential return, and late on Monday, the Royals made an important announcement regarding Canha and a possible rehab assignment.

"We anticipate that outfielder Mark Canha will begin a rehab assignment tomorrow with Omaha," the Royals posted on X.

Canha struggled last season with the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants, hitting just .242 with seven home runs, 42 RBI and a .690 OPS. This year, his stats are much better thus far, albeit in a small sample size.

The 36-year-old slugger has taken 14 at-bats this season and has hit .357 with a .971 OPS. If Canha can get healthy, perhaps he could be the missing piece the Royals offense needs in order to score more runs and emerge as a true contender.

While the addition of Jonathan India helps, Kansas City could use one more presence in their lineup, and if Canha is able to stay healthy, he could be a candidate to fill that role for the Royals as they try to get back to the postseason in 2025.

