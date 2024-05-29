Royals Bats Cold Once Again in 4-2 Loss to Twins
The Kansas City Royals fell to the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Tuesday evening. This was the second game of a four-game road series, and Minnesota has come out victorious in each of the first two outings.
The Royals were just tied for the largest active win streak in the league with eight, but have now lost three straight.
For a heaving majority of Monday night’s game, the Royals bats were freezing cold, and tonight’s matchup followed suit as they recorded just five hits.
Unfortunately, Minnesota’s offense started strong early as the Twins scored two runs in the first inning after an RBI single by Jose Miranda. Additionally, Manuel Margot recorded an RBI double in the fourth inning to go up 3-0.
In the third inning, Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino suffered a lower-left leg contusion after colliding with Byron Buxton at first. Fortunately, the x-rays came back negative and he'll be listed as day-to-day.
However, the Royals were able to make a bit of a comeback in the very next inning as Garrett Hampson’s single and Kyle Isbel’s sacrifice grounder brought in two runs to cut the deficit to one.
Minnesota starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson was taken out after those two runs. He had a very solid outing against the Royals bats as he allowed three hits and two walks, while throwing four strikeouts on 83 pitches.
Similar to Woods Richardson, Royals pitcher Cole Ragans also had his night ended after five innings. His game wasn't as impressive though as he allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk while throwing seven strikeouts on 95 pitches.
Minnesota was able to extend the league in the eighth inning as pinch hitter Edouard Julien hit an RBI single to bring in one more run.
Nevertheless, just like Monday's game, Kansas City's bats became alive in the ninth inning, as Salvador Perez doubled and Adam Frazier singled to open the frame. But Blanco ran for Frazier and got caught stealing while Perez remained at third base with one out. From there, MJ Melendez struck out and Maikel Garcia lined out to end the game.