Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Feeling Better After Scary Incident Wednesday

Bobby Witt Jr. is in good spirits following a scary moment.

Curt Bishop

Feb 19, 2025; Surprise, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Feb 19, 2025; Surprise, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals were left holding their breaths on Wednesday when star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was hit by a pitch in the forearm and was forced to exit their game against the Seattle Mariners.

Witt has been briefly shut down, and the Royals are being cautious with last year's American League MVP runner up. Any time without Witt would be a huge blow to the Royals and their plans to contend for a spot in the postseason in 2025.

However, Witt appears to be in good spirits, and on Thursday, he even said he was feeling a little better.

“There’s a nerve there, and the feeling just went down,” said Witt. “But everything’s good. I’ve been hit a lot, up and in, which is kind of annoying, but it’s part of the game.”

This is good news for the Royals. Losing Witt would be a huge blow to their plans to make a deeper postseason run this coming October. But the star shortstop appears to be in good spirits despite a truly scary moment on the field.

Witt is likely the X-factor for the Royals in 2025, and much of their success will hinge on his production. He slashed .332/.389/.588 with 32 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 stolen bases, a .977 OPS and a 9.4 WAR last season.

The 24-year-old was even an All-Star for the first time and earned a batting title. He even has a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger award to his name. Hopefully, he'll be ready for Opening Day.

Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

