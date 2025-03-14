Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Feeling Better After Scary Incident Wednesday
The Kansas City Royals were left holding their breaths on Wednesday when star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was hit by a pitch in the forearm and was forced to exit their game against the Seattle Mariners.
Witt has been briefly shut down, and the Royals are being cautious with last year's American League MVP runner up. Any time without Witt would be a huge blow to the Royals and their plans to contend for a spot in the postseason in 2025.
However, Witt appears to be in good spirits, and on Thursday, he even said he was feeling a little better.
“There’s a nerve there, and the feeling just went down,” said Witt. “But everything’s good. I’ve been hit a lot, up and in, which is kind of annoying, but it’s part of the game.”
This is good news for the Royals. Losing Witt would be a huge blow to their plans to make a deeper postseason run this coming October. But the star shortstop appears to be in good spirits despite a truly scary moment on the field.
Witt is likely the X-factor for the Royals in 2025, and much of their success will hinge on his production. He slashed .332/.389/.588 with 32 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 stolen bases, a .977 OPS and a 9.4 WAR last season.
The 24-year-old was even an All-Star for the first time and earned a batting title. He even has a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger award to his name. Hopefully, he'll be ready for Opening Day.
