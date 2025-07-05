Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Predicted To Be AL Reserve In All-Star Game
The Kansas City Royals have struggled this season. After winning 86 games and securing a Wild Card spot in 2024, they have come crashing back down to earth in 2025.
The team is now 42-47 on the season, 13 games back in the American League Central. They still are just 4 1/2 back in the Wild Card race.
However, not every part of 2025 has been a loss for the Royals. The pitching staff remains elite, and while the offense has struggled, they have still enjoyed a solid season from last year's AL MVP runner up Bobby Witt Jr.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently made a list of players who could still be All-Stars as reserves, since Witt was not named a starter. Witt was on Miller's list of potential reserves.
"Witt is a sure thing to make the roster, with teammate Maikel Garcia presenting a darn fine case at the hot corner, as well. The Royals have fallen pretty far out of the playoff picture, but that dynamic duo at least gives them some hope," Miller wrote.
Witt, who was an All-Star, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove winner and batting champion in 2024, is hitting .293/.346/.490 with 11 home runs, 47 RBI, 4.0 WAR, 24 stolen bases and an .836 OPS.
Despite the struggles of the Royals offense, Witt has remained a steady force in their lineup, and as long as he continues to produce, he should be a lock to make the All-Star team this summer.
