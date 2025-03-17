Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Ranked Second-Best Player In MLB
The Kansas City Royals are entering the 2025 season in hopes of returning to the postseason. They won 86 games in 2024 and secured the second American League Wild Card.
Much of their success was thanks in large part to All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who finished second in the AL MVP voting behind New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.
Witt is a generational talent who is prepared to lead the Royals to an era of success and winning baseball. He is easily a top-five player in Major League Baseball.
MLB.com recently released their player's survey which ranks the top five players in the league. Witt was ranked second behind only Shohei Ohtani.
"These guys need no introduction," MLB tweeted.
Witt has already turned into a very influential player. Last year, he posted a 9.4 WAR, slashing .332/.389/.588 with 32 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 stolen bases and a .977 OPS.
The Royals' ability to bounce back from their ALDS loss to the reigning AL champion Yankees hinges on whether or not Witt can repeat his performance from 2024. If he can stay healthy, then he should be able to give the Royals a major boost in 2025.
Witt was an All-Star for the first time last year. He also won a batting title and has a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award to his name.
Hopefully, he can bounce back from his recent wrist injury and put together a similar season to what he produced in 2024. We'll see if he can repeat his performance.
More MLB: Royals $13 Million All-Star Dishes On Manager Matt Quatraro's Opening Day Decision