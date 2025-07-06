Royals' Breakout Star Predicted To Make AL All-Star Roster As Reserve
The Kansas City Royals have been struggling this season. At 42-48 on the year, they are in third place in the American League Central, 14 games back of the Detroit Tigers.
Kansas City has also fallen to 5 1/2 games back in the Wild Card race. Their pitching staff has held up its end of the bargain, but the offense has fallen flat.
But not every aspect of the 2025 season has been a failure for the Royals. They still are getting solid production out of players such as Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently listed potential reserves for the American League All-Star team, and Garcia was on the list.
"Witt is a sure thing to make the roster, with teammate Maikel Garcia presenting a darn fine case at the hot corner, as well. The Royals have fallen pretty far out of the playoff picture, but that dynamic duo at least gives them some hope. And with Alex Bregman (quad) probably not available, Garcia ought to edge out Junior Caminero and Isaac Paredes among third basemen," Miller wrote.
Garcia has put together a very solid season to date. He's hitting .303/.361/.465 with eight home runs, 39 RBI, 18 stolen bases, a 2.4 WAR and an .826 OPS.
For the first time, Garcia has put it all together and is becoming a truly dynamic player on the Royals' roster. He and Witt certainly provide some hope for a struggling team to potentially turn things around.
