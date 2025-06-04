Royals Breakout Starter Named AL Pitcher Of The Month
The Kansas City Royals pulled off an incredible come-from-behind win on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium against the St. Louis Cardinals. They trailed 7-2 and scored eight unanswered runs to win 10-7.
Prior to their series opener in St. Louis, however, one member of the team received some very important recognition. The Pitchers of the Month for May were revealed on Tuesday. In the National League, Robbie Ray of the San Francisco Giants received the honor.
But in the American League, it was left-hander Kris Bubic, who has put together a breakout season with the Royals in his return to the rotation.
"Bubic earned his first career Pitcher of the Month Award and is the first Royal to win the award since fellow rotation-mate and southpaw Cole Ragans took home the honor in August 2023. Bubic is just the fourth left-handed Royal (sixth occurrence) to win the award, joining Larry Gura (2x: July 1980 & September 1981); Charlie Leibrandt (2x: April & September 1985); and Ragans," MLB.com wrote.
"Across five starts, the 27-year-old went unbeaten with a 3-0 record and a 0.56 ERA (2 ER/32.1 IP) while allowing 20 hits with eight walks, 33 strikeouts, a 0.87 WHIP, a .182 opponents’ batting average and 9.19 strikeouts per 9.0 innings."
This season, Bubic is 5-3 with a 1.43 ERA in 12 starts and 75.1 innings pitched. He also has a 0.996 WHIP and a 3.5 WAR.
The 27-year-old left-hander has been a revelation since returning to the rotation, and has been exactly what the Royals were hoping for.
