Royals Breakout Third Baseman Ranked In Top 10 At Position
The Kansas City Royals may be turning the corner after a dreadful start to the 2025 season. After falling to 8-14, they have won six of their last seven games and come to within a game of the .500 mark.
The offense has been a major issue for the team, but that doesn't mean that all aspects of it are dragging the team down. In fact, certain players have helped carry the load for the Royals.
One of them is Maikel Garcia, who is off to a very strong start this year. He is slashing .274/.340/.411 with two home runs, 10 RBI, three stolen bases and a 114 OPS+.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked Garcia as the ninth-best third baseman in all of Major League Baseball after his hot start to 2025.
Garcia struggled in 2024, hitting just .231 with seven homers, 58 RBI and a .614 OPS. But things seem to have changed in 2025.
The one downside is that he has been caught stealing five times, which leads the league. However, that doesn't take away from his hot start.
His offensive numbers are quite impressive to start the year, and he has helped give Kansas City a bit of a jolt following their slow start. The Royals will need him to continue at this pace if they want to stay in the race.
They need offense, and Garcia can provide it as the team's everyday third baseman. We'll see if he can keep up his hot start to the year.
More MLB: Did Royals 24-Year-Old Superstar Make ESPN's 'April All-Star Team?'