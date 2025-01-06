Royals Bring Back Former All-Star On One-Year, $7 Million Deal
The Kansas City Royals have been relatively quiet this offseason. After re-signing right-hander Michael Wacha and acquiring Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer from the Cincinnati Reds, they didn't do much in December.
However, the calendar has now flipped to 2025, and the Royals have rung in the new year with a new signing. Late on Monday, the team re-signed right-hander Michael Lorenzen to a one-year, $7 million contract.
The 33-year-old went 7-6 in 24 starts and two relief appearances with the Royals and Texas Rangers in 2024. Kansas City acquired the former All-Star from the Rangers at the trade deadline last year.
The contract includes a $12 million mutual option for 2026, and according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, the veteran right-hander will make $5.5 million in 2025 with a $1.5 million buyout if the option for next season is declined.
Lorenzen spent the first seven years of his career with the Cincinnati Reds. He made a brief stop with the Los Angeles Angels in 2022 before joining the Detroit Tigers the following offseason. The Tigers flipped him to the Philadelphia Phillies at the 2023 deadline.
In six starts and one relief appearance with the Royals, Lorenzen was 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA down the stretch and played a key role in them nabbing the second American League Wild Card spot.
The Royals needed another starter after giving up Brady Singer in the India trade. Now, they have somebody that can eat innings and be a strong influence on a young clubhouse.
