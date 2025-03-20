Royals Could Be Close To Final Decision On Fifth Starter Spot
The Kansas City Royals have a few interesting roster battles taking place this spring. Opening Day is now a week away, and there are some decisions that they are going to have to make soon.
One spot that is still up for grabs is the fifth starter spot. Right now, it is a race between left-handers Kris Bubic and Daniel Lynch IV. It appears that the Royals might be getting closer to deciding who takes that spot.
According to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, they are currently leaning towards having Bubic fill that role, at least to start the 2025 season.
"Lynch will get a few appearances out of the bullpen this week as the Cactus League schedule wraps up, with an inning Wednesday and two scheduled on Friday, while Kris Bubic remains in the rotation and is scheduled for his sixth spring game (fifth start) on Thursday," Rogers reported.
"And that seems to be the way the staff is shaping up with a week to go before Opening Day: Bubic in the rotation behind Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen."
Bubic was exclusively used as a reliever last season. The 27-year-old performed well in relief for the Royals, going 1-1 with a 2.67 ERA in 27 appearances.
However, it appears that as of now, the Royals plan to have him in the starting rotation, while Lynch is used in the bullpen or builds up as a starter at Triple-A Omaha.
It will be interesting to see what Kansas City decides to do.
