Royals Could Be Fit For Padres Standout Reliever In Free Agency
The Kansas City Royals put together a strong 2024 season, rising from 106 losses in 2023 and winning 86 to secure the second American League Wild Card spot.
They ultimately lost in the ALDS to the New York Yankees, but their future is bright after their surprising rise to contention. They will likely need some help in their bullpen, however.
The starting rotation has mostly been addressed thanks to the signing of Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract. But the bullpen is an area they could look to address.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports listed left-hander Tanner Scott as one of the top free agent relievers, as well as somebody that could benefit almost every contending ballclub.
"Scott's last two seasons have been something to behold. In 150 innings, he' notched a 2.04 ERA and has struck out more than 31 percent of the batters he's faced. Not bad for someone who came into his age-28 season equipped with a 4.61 ERA," Anderson wrote.
"Scott has two big-time offerings: a 97 mph rising heater and a devastating slider that generated nearly 40 percent whiffs in 2024. He has battled his command throughout his career, but otherwise he's a compelling candidate to be known as the best and nastiest anonymous reliever in the game."
Scott made 72 appearances with the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres during the regular season. The veteran left-hander went 9-6 with a 1.75 ERA, saved 22 games and posted a 4.0 WAR.
The Royals have proven that they are willing to spend money. He could also serve as the closer for the team while Lucas Erceg is used in more of a setup role.
This could significantly boost the Royals bullpen, as well as their chances to win an AL Central title in 2025.
More MLB: Rangers Starter Could Be A Fit For Royals As Rotation Reinforcement