Royals Could Be Potential Landing Spot For Veteran Mets Starter

The Royals could still boost their rotation.

Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Mets hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals got straight to work this offseason after rising from 106 losses in 2023 to win 86 and secure a Wild Card spot this year.

Not long after their ALDS loss to the eventual American League champion New York Yankees, they re-signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract with a club option for 2028.

However, even with Wacha re-signed, Kansas City could look to add possibly one more starter.

R.J. Anderson listed left-hander Jose Quintana as one of the top free agents available and had the Royals as a potential fit for him.

"Quintana has pitched in the majors for parts of 13 years now. Just once, back in 2021, has he finished a season with an ERA+ below the starting pitcher average. He doesn't have high-octane stuff, to put it kindly, but he locates well and used his four-pitch arsenal to good enough effect," Anderson wrote. "A team could do worse than counting on Quintana to be their No. 4 starter."

The 35-year-old veteran made 31 starts with the New York Mets this past season. In those starts, he went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA over 170 1/3 innings pitched. He also posted a 2.5 Wins Above Replacement.

The left-hander shouldn't be too expensive, and the Royals could have a place for him at the back end of their starting rotation. They could potentially hammer out a one-year deal for the veteran.

Adding him would solidify Kansas City's rotation as one of the best in the league.

