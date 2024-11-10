Royals Could Be Potential Landing Spot For Veteran Mets Starter
The Kansas City Royals got straight to work this offseason after rising from 106 losses in 2023 to win 86 and secure a Wild Card spot this year.
Not long after their ALDS loss to the eventual American League champion New York Yankees, they re-signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract with a club option for 2028.
However, even with Wacha re-signed, Kansas City could look to add possibly one more starter.
R.J. Anderson listed left-hander Jose Quintana as one of the top free agents available and had the Royals as a potential fit for him.
"Quintana has pitched in the majors for parts of 13 years now. Just once, back in 2021, has he finished a season with an ERA+ below the starting pitcher average. He doesn't have high-octane stuff, to put it kindly, but he locates well and used his four-pitch arsenal to good enough effect," Anderson wrote. "A team could do worse than counting on Quintana to be their No. 4 starter."
The 35-year-old veteran made 31 starts with the New York Mets this past season. In those starts, he went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA over 170 1/3 innings pitched. He also posted a 2.5 Wins Above Replacement.
The left-hander shouldn't be too expensive, and the Royals could have a place for him at the back end of their starting rotation. They could potentially hammer out a one-year deal for the veteran.
Adding him would solidify Kansas City's rotation as one of the best in the league.
