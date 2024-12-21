Royals Could Pursue Athletics $1.3 Million Pitcher To Bolster Staff For 2025
The Kansas City Royals enjoyed a solid bounce-back season in 2024. After losing 106 games in 2023, they won 86 and secured the second American League Wild Card.
This offseason, they could use a little bit of help on the pitching side. Their bullpen could use some work, especially at the back end, but they could always benefit from adding a swingman or two to their pitching staff, somebody who can serve as a starter or a reliever.
Max Rieper of Royals review listed right-hander Ross Stripling, who spent the 2024 season with the now former Oakland Athletics, as a possible fit.
"Ross Stripling has the fourth-lowest walk rate in baseball over the last three seasons but with a 4.52 ERA and 17 percent strikeout rate over that time. The 35-year-old had a 6.01 ERA for the Athletics this year with the second-lowest strikeout rate for anyone with 80 innings pitched. He’s missed significant time the last two years with back issues, so he may not be able to be counted on."
Stripling obviously has struggled in each of the past two seasons, so this could mitigate any potential interest the Royals might have in him. But if he remains healthy, he could prove to be a solid swingman option.
His best season to date came in 2022 when he was with the Toronto Blue Jays. That year, he went 10-4 in 32 appearances, 24 of which were starts and posted a 3.01 ERA.
We'll see if the Royals decide to take a look at him.
