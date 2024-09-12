Royals Could Pursue Former Cy Young Candidate To Replace Pitcher Opting Out
The Kansas City Royals will have a difficult decision to make this offseason. One of the key pitchers they signed last winter, Michael Wacha is expected to opt out of his contract and return to the free agent market.
This could make a reunion in 2025 difficult, as it is very possible Wacha could sign a more lucrative deal elsewhere. But the Royals will have options they can still pursue in the event that he leaves. Perhaps they could pursue right-hander Walker Buehler, who is struggling in what could be his final year with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Buehler has made 13 starts since returning from Tommy John surgery and has gone 1-5 with a 5.95 ERA. Needless to say, his struggles aren't well timed with his free agency coming up. However, it is important to remember that coming back from Tommy John surgery is no easy task, and sometimes it can take a little time for a pitcher to return to form.
The Royals could potentially give the veteran right-hander a one-year deal with a club option for 2026 to give him a chance to rebuild his value and return to the pitcher he once was. Buehler was a Cy Young candidate in 2021 before his elbow injury took place, and he also has pitched some solid games for the Dodgers in the postseason in years past.
Given his struggles, his market will look a lot different than other pitchers, but it will be interesting to see if Kansas City pursues him as a Plan B in the event that Wacha opts out and leaves.
