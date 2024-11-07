Royals Could Pursue Former Red Sox Closer To Bolster Bullpen For 2025
The Kansas City Royals got straight to work this offseason and filled out the final spot in their starting rotation by re-signing right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract.
They won 86 games and secured a Wild Card spot after losing 106 in 2023. But they could use a little bit of help with their relief corps. A late-inning, high-leverage presence in their bullpen is something they are going to need if they want to remain competitive in 2025.
R.J. Anderson listed veteran closer Kenley Jansen as an option for all contenders in need of bullpen help. Perhaps the Royals could take a chance.
"Although Jansen is no longer at the peak of his powers, he's continued to compile his numbers without fail. He celebrated his 37th birthday in September, right as he was putting a bow on his fifth consecutive season with an ERA+ of 120 or better," Anderson wrote. "He's now 53 saves away from 500, a mark that only Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman have cleared."
Jansen went 4-2 with a 3.29 ERA with the Boston Red Sox this past season. He also recorded 27 saves in his 54 appearances.
The 37-year-old may be past his prime, but he still is able to get the job done. He could instantly fill the closer's role for the Royals while Lucas Erceg slides to a setup position. The Royals would be wise to give him a look if they want to strengthen their bullpen for the 2025 season.
