Royals Could Pursue Reunion With Possible Two-Way Player
The Kansas City Royals put together a strong 2024 season, winning 86 games and securing a Wild Card spot, completing an incredible turnaround from 106 losses in 2023.
After losing the American League Division Series to the New York Yankees, Kansas City re-signed Michael Wacha and traded for Jonathan India, but they've been quiet in December.
They could use a little help in their bullpen and with their offense. But there might be a player on the market who could fill both needs.
Right-hander Michael Lorenzen is attempting to become a two-way player. Anne Rogers of MLB.com believes Kansas City could tackle two needs by bringing him back.
"Offensive pursuits aside, the Royals would like to add depth to their pitching staff and find a versatile pitcher who can appear in the rotation or bullpen depending on the club’s needs. What better fit, then, than Lorenzen, who did exactly that for the Royals last season after they acquired him from the Rangers a day before the Trade Deadline? Lorenzen made six starts for the Royals before a hamstring injury sidelined him for a bit. In total, Lorenzen, who turns 33 next week, posted a 1.57 ERA across 28 2/3 innings with Kansas City," Rogers wrote.
Lorenzen went 7-6 with a 3.31 ERA in 26 appearances, 24 of which were starts in 2024. He also pitched 130 1/3 innings and had a 2.6 WAR with the Rangers and Royals.
If he can successfully become a two-way player, he could potentially fill both needs for the Royals.
