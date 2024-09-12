Royals Could Pursue Standout Mets Starter To Bolster Rotation For 2025
The Kansas City Royals have had a fantastic season to date. They currently have control of the second American League Wild Card and own a record of 80-67.
All signs point to the Royals reaching the postseason for the first time since 2015. However, when their season comes to an end, they may have a hole to fill in their rotation, as right-hander Michael Wacha is expected to opt out of his deal and become a free agent again.
But in the event that they lose Wacha, there are other options they can pursue. Left-hander Sean Manaea is expected to opt out of his deal with the New York Mets, so the Royals could look to pursue him.
Manaea has had a strong season with the Mets. In 29 starts, he is 11-5 with a 3.35 ERA over 164 innings of work. The veteran left-hander has also punched out 171 batters and posted a 1.10 WHIP.
If Wacha does leave, Manaea would be a good fit for the Royals and could be a solid veteran presence along with Seth Lugo as Cole Ragans and Brady Singer continue to grow. For his career, Manaea has a 4.00 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP.
The Royals had a productive offseason last year and will likely look to get straight to work again to maintain their status as a postseason contender when the 2024 season comes to an end. Manaea is one of the more underrated starters who will enter free agency, and it will be interesting to see what his market looks like.
