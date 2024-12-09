Royals Could Pursue Trade For Phillies Former All-Star At Winter Meetings
The Kansas City Royals have some work to do at the Winter Meetings this week. Fortunately, they have already been very active, having re-signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract and traded for both Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer.
There are still ways they could look to improve an offense that failed them in their loss to the eventual American League champion New York Yankees in the ALDS. They need a little more power in their lineup.
Rachel Millanta of FanSided proposed the idea of Kansas City linking up with the Philadelphia Phillies and trading for third baseman Alec Bohm. The Phillies have been shopping the young slugger since early last month.
"There are a number of sluggers the Royals could target to bolster their offense both in free agency and on the trade market. Teoscar Hernandez, Jurickson Profar and Anthony Santander are all still available after extremely strong offensive showings in 2024, while if Kansas City looks to trade, Nolan Arenado and Alec Bohm would be major upgrades both to the batting lineup and third base."
Bohm slashed .280/.332/.448 with 15 home runs, 80 RBI and a .779 OPS. He also had a 117 OPS+ and posted a 3.0 WAR.
The 28-year-old former All-Star would bring some much-needed power to Kansas City's lineup and give them a better chance to contend with the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers for the top spot in the AL Central.
They might have to cough up some prospects, but it's worth it if the Royals can return to the postseason.
More MLB: Royals Named As 'Clear Fit' For Brewers $8 Million Superstar In Potential Blockbuster