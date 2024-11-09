Royals Could Pursue Veteran Phillies Reliever To Boost Bullpen
The Kansas City Royals had a fantastic season, winning 86 games after losing 106 in 2023 and securing a Wild Card spot.
After falling in the ALDS to the eventual American League champion New York Yankees, they got straight to work in the offseason, re-signing right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract that includes a $21 million club option for 2028.
However, the bullpen could still use a little bit of work. They need a presence at the back end to go with right-hander Lucas Erceg. R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports listed right-hander Carlos Estevez as somebody that could be of use to every contender.
"Some blessings are obvious, others less so. Everyone knew that leaving Coors Field would become one for Estevez, who has since made the most of his two years away from baseball's most generous launching pad," Anderson wrote. "He made the All-Star Game in 2023, then generated a career-best 171 ERA+ in 2024 while splitting the year between the Angels and the Phillies."
Estevez went 4-5 in his 54 appearances this season between the Phillies and Angels. He saved 26 games and also posted a 2.1 Wins Above Replacement. He would certainly give the Royals a major boost at the back end of their bullpen.
He shouldn't be too expensive as he is already about the enter his age-32 season. The Royals have also proven their desire to win over the past two offseasons. This could help them emerge into a true World Series contender.
