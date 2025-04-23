Royals Could Reunite With $4 Million Outfielder To Address Huge Issue
In a desperate search for outfield help, could the Kansas City Royals reunite with a player from last year’s team?
Kansas City’s lack of plate production from its outfielders has become a huge issue, and various trade targets are possible, ranging from Baltimore Orioles’ Cedric Mullins to Chicago Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong (and many others).
If the Royals want to acquire an outfielder without taking on a ton of fiscal responsibility, they should attack the expiring contract market, where they’ll find two Pittsburgh Pirates outfielders likely dying to join a less dire situation from a competitive standpoint.
One of those guys is Andrew McCutchen. The other is Tommy Pham, who played for three teams last season: the Chicago White Sox, the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Royals.
In Pham’s 23-game stint with Kansas City last year, he slashed .228/.250/.337 with two home runs and eight RBI.
Pham isn’t going to move the needle for Kansas City’s offense, but he’d provide stability and an experienced bat in the lineup, both of which are needed at the moment for the Royals. Pham is making $4.03 million this year before becoming a free agent once again at season’s end (per Spotrac).
The 37-year-old Pham began his Major League career with the Cardinals in 2014. He’s also played for the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets, among a handful of other teams.
Pham is a career .256/.345/.423 hitter during the regular season with 139 career home runs, 475 RBI, and 129 stolen bases.
Should Kansas City make the call?
More MLB: Royals Could Acquire Ex-Yankees Silver Slugger Via Trade With Pirates