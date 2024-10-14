Inside The Royals

Royals Could Take Chance On Resurgent Mets Hurler To Boost 2025 Rotation

The Royals could be in the market for a key starter.

Oct 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals saw their season end at the hands of the New York Yankees with a 3-1 loss in Game 4 of the American League Division Series.

After a stirring season in which they won the second AL Wild Card and finished with an 86-76 record, the Royals focus will shift towards the 2025 season.

With Michael Wacha likely to opt out of his contract, the Royals will have a hole to fill in their starting rotation. Fortunately, there are solid options available for them if they wish to fill that hole. One of them is New York Mets starter Luis Severino.

"It's not hard to imagine someone giving Severino a three-year deal," Zachary D. Rymer wrote in Bleacher Report. "And the more one thinks about it, the more one wonders if that might even be too conservative."

After several injury-plagued years, Severino bounced back quite nicely for the Mets. He made 31 starts this season and logged 182 innings, striking out 161 batters and posting a 3.91 ERA. He even turned in a quality start in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Severino shouldn't be too expensive. He won't come cheap, but given the Royals recent free agency track record, the right-hander could make sense. The team has proven its desire to win, and the focus will likely remain the same this coming offseason.

The 30-year-old right-hander has made significant strides this season, and it would make sense for the Royals to take a shot at signing him this winter.

Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

