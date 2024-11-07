Royals Could Take Flier On Embattled Yankees Closer To Boost Bullpen
The Kansas City Royals had a strong 2024 season, rising from 106 losses the previous year to winning 86 and securing the second American League Wild Card spot.
With their starting rotation already addressed for 2025, they can now focus on other areas of the roster, such as offense and the bullpen. Their relief corps certainly needs some work and would benefit from a high-leverage, late-inning presence.
If they are looking for bullpen help, they could target Clay Holmes. R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports listed the former New York Yankees closer as somebody that every contender could benefit from.
"By almost any measure, Holmes had a terrific run with the Yankees. Over three-plus season, he amassed a 155 ERA+, a 3.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and 74 saves," Anderson wrote. "Even if Holmes hadn't shown adaptability, his underlying measures and track record are strong enough that we believer teams will overlook his spotty save conversion rate and hand over both a multi-year deal and a high-leverage role."
Holmes lost the closer job with the Yankees late in the year and handed it over to Luke Weaver after blowing 13 of his final 43 save opportunities. However, he still posted a 3.41 ERA and notched 30 saves during the regular season, so he is still capable of closing.
The Royals have Lucas Erceg at the back end of their bullpen, but they could use a proven presence like Holmes as they try to strengthen their roster and make another playoff run in 2025.
