Royals Could Target $12.5 Million All-Star After Non-Tender By Nationals

Could the Royals find a fit in their bullpen for a former closer?

Jul 12, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; An Washington Nationals hat and glove sit in the dugout during batting practice prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals have been busy after watching their season end in the ALDS at the hands of the eventual American League champion New York Yankees. They first re-signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract.

Following the Wacha signing, they traded for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer and sent right-hander Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds. But they still have some work they need to do. The bullpen was an area of weakness in 2024 and could use an extra arm or two.

Perhaps the Royals could take a look at right-hander Kyle Finnegan, who was recently non-tendered by the Washington Nationals.

Finnegan, 33, went 3-8 with a 3.68 ERA. He was an All-Star but began to struggle in the second half, though he still managed to save 38 games with the Nationals.

Spotrac predicts that he will sign a two-year contract with an average annual value of $12.5 million, which would put him at $25 million total.

The 33-year-old right-hander has been in the Major Leagues since the COVID-shortened 2020 season and has been a reliable reliever with the Nationals over the past several years.

But it might make sense for the Royals to target him this offseason and add to a relief corps that desperately needs some help. They have Hunter Harvey and Lucas Erceg, but it can't hurt for them to add a little bit more.

It will be interesting to see what the Royals decide to do. They need offense, but the bullpen can't be ignored.

Curt Bishop
