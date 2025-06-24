Royals Could Target $7.83 million Outfielder In Possible Trade With Angels
The Kansas City Royals have not gotten a lot of help from their offense this season. The pitching staff has carried the load, but the offense is the reason why they are 38-40 and 10 1/2 games out in the American League Central.
Kansas City won 86 games last year and earned a Wild Card berth, but have come crashing back down to earth this season. In order to take one of the three Wild Card spots and return to the postseason, the Royals are going to need to make a move to boost their offense.
Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN listed Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward as a player likely to be traded and had Kansas City as a potential fit.
"Ward comes with an additional year of team control after this season, and his underlying numbers suggest he is still largely the same hitter as last year, when he posted a .246 average and 25 homers."
This season, Ward has struggled a bit. He has hit 19 home runs, but he's slashing .210/.279/.464 with a .743 OPS. He has been with the Angels since making his Major League debut back in 2018.
What he lacks in batting average, he can make up for with his power and could finally give the Royals the power bat they have been seeking to complement Bobby Witt Jr. He also isn't a free agent until 2027, so the Royals would have him around for at least a few years.
