Royals Could Target $9 Million Ex-Pirates Starter As Swingman Option
The Kansas City Royals need some help with their bullpen following their ALDS loss to the eventual American League champion New York Yankees. The bullpen was a weak point for the Royals despite them winning 86 games and securing a Wild Card spot, completing an incredible turnaround from 106 losses in 2023.
Ideally, they could benefit from somebody who could serve as a presence in the back end of their bullpen, but a swingman option wouldn't hurt them, especially after having to give up Brady Singer in the Jonathan India trade.
Max Rieper of Royals Review lists left-hander Martin Perez as an option.
"Martín Pérez is nearing the end of his lengthy career, but he may still have a bit more in the tank. He was an All-Star in 2022 but has a 4.49 ERA and 4.95 FIP over the last two seasons. He won’t strike many out, but he gets a lot of ground balls and he can eat some innings. The lefty turns 34 in early April and likely won’t command a high salary," Rieper wrote.
Perez was used as a starter this past season. He began the year with the Pittsburgh Pirates before being traded to the San Diego Padres. In 26 starts, he went 5-6 with a 4.53 ERA. While the Royals have some depth options in addition to Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans and Michael Wacha, Perez could potentially be used in a swingman role.
He served as one with the Texas Rangers in 2023 when the team won its first World Series title. We'll see if he piques the Royals interest.
